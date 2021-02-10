Wonder Woman 1984 On Demand, Digital & Disc Release Dates

Wonder Woman 1984 premiered in Dec. 2020 on both HBO Max and in select theaters, but the Warner Bros. film may not have reached its max revenue yet as On Demand rental options, digital formats, and discs have yet to be released.

Those upcoming home media dates were revealed today. Wonder Woman 1984 will first be available to rent on demand starting Friday, Feb. 12, followed by digital formats to purchase on Mar. 16, and Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD physical disc options on Mar. 30, 2021. (A Blu-ray 3D edition is also expected but not available to pre-order.)

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital UHD, Wonder Woman 1984 is presented in 2160p with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. The movie also offers the soundtrack in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as through digital retailers that support the format.

Bonus features include “The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder,” “Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever,” Gag Reel, two Scene Studies, and more (see details below).

On disc, Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in a Blu-ray combo (MSRP: $35.99), 3D Blu-ray combo (MSRP: NA) and 4k Blu-ray combo (MSRP: $44.95), each edition packaged with a second disc and Digital Copy. Order on Amazon





Special Features

The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder

Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever

Small But Mighty

Gal & Krissy Having Fun

Meet the Amazons

Scene Study: The Open Road

Scene Study: The Mall

Gag reel

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix

Black Gold Infomercial

[Note: This article has been updated with additional information.]