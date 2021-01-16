Home Blu-ray Disc Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV remastered in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray

Kingsglaive- Final Fantasy XV Blu-raySony Pictures’ Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016) has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. The Japanese computer-animated film, previously released to Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD, features the voices of Aaron Paul, Lena Headey and Sean Bean in the English-dubbed version.

This will be the first time Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV is available to watch in 4k resolution, that includes digital platforms, and the UHD BD also includes HDR10 for deeper color range. The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere (in 4k UHD where available).

The soundtrack to is provided in 16-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Bonus features include “A Way with Words,” “Fit for the Kingsglaive,” “To Capture the Kingsglaive,” and “Emotive Music” (see details below).

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV on 4k Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $30.99, currently priced $22.99 on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • A Way with Words: Epic and Intimate Vocals: Aaron Paul, Lena Headey, Sean Bean – along with the filmmakers—reveal the process of creating the vocals for this film
  • Fit for the Kingsglaive: Building the World: An in-depth exploration of imagining and designing the one-of-a-kind world of this film
  • To Capture the Kingsglaive: The Process: Explore the intricate process of capturing the physical performances at the heart of this computer-generated film
  • Emotive Music: Scoring the Kingsglaive: Learn about the creation of the truly innovative and impactful score

Watch the first 12 minutes:

