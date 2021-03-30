Home Blu-ray Disc An American Werewolf in London (1981) released to Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook
Blu-ray DiscNews

An American Werewolf in London (1981) released to Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

By contributor
0

An American Werewolf in London 1981 Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBookJohn Landis’ An American Werewolf in London (1981) has released to a Limited Edition Steelbook featuring a 1080p presentation of the 2019 restoration from the original camera negatives. The disc also includes the original uncompressed 1.0 mono soundtrack as well as optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track.

There are loads of extras including audio commentary, featurettes, outtakes, interview with John Landis, limited edition booklet, and more (see below for detailed bonus material).

An American Werewolf in London Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

LIMITED EDITION STEELBOOK CONTENTS

  • 2019 restoration from the original camera negative supervised by John Landis
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis
  • Audio commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne
  • Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf, feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante and more
  • An American Filmmaker in London, an interview with John Landis in which he reflects on British cinema and his time working in Britain
  • I Think He’s a Jew: The Werewolf’s Secret, video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira (Elstree 1976) about how Landis film explores Jewish identity
  • The Werewolf s Call, Corin Hardy, director of The Nun, chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis film
  • Wares of the Wolf, featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artefacts from the film
  • Beware the Moon, Paul Davis acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis film which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews
  • Making An American Werewolf in London, a short archival featurette on the film s production
  • An Interview with John Landis, a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film
  • Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film
  • I Walked with a Werewolf, an archival interview with the make-up artist about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films
  • Casting of the Hand, archival footage from Rick Baker’s workshop as they cast David Naughton’s hand
  • Outtakes
  • Storyboards featurette
  • Original trailers, teasers and radio spots
  • Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera
  • Limited edition Steelbook featuring newly produced artwork by Gary Pullin
  • Limited edition booklet featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward


Related Articles:

Previous articleOur Top Picks: Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray 3D

Our Top Picks: Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

hdreport - 0
On Blu-ray this week you can pick Wonder Woman 1984 in both Blu-ray and 3D Blu-ray combo editions from Warner Bros., as well as...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

hdreport - 0
The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut

contributor - 0
The Outpost (2020), directed by Rod Lurie and starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom is releasing to a Director's Cut on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

An American Werewolf in London (1981) released to Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
John Landis' An American Werewolf in London (1981) has released to a Limited Edition Steelbook featuring a 1080p presentation of the 2019 restoration from...
Read more

Our Top Picks: Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

Blu-ray 3D hdreport - 0
On Blu-ray this week you can pick Wonder Woman 1984 in both Blu-ray and 3D Blu-ray combo editions from Warner Bros., as well as...
Read more

The Fast and the Furious releasing to 20th Anniversary SteelBook Edition

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The Fast and the Furious (2001) is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition, packaged with...
Read more

The Outpost (2020) releasing to 4k in extended Director’s Cut

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
The Outpost (2020), directed by Rod Lurie and starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom is releasing to a Director's Cut on...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved