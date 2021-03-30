An American Werewolf in London (1981) released to Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London (1981) has released to a Limited Edition Steelbook featuring a 1080p presentation of the 2019 restoration from the original camera negatives. The disc also includes the original uncompressed 1.0 mono soundtrack as well as optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track.

There are loads of extras including audio commentary, featurettes, outtakes, interview with John Landis, limited edition booklet, and more (see below for detailed bonus material).

An American Werewolf in London Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.



LIMITED EDITION STEELBOOK CONTENTS

2019 restoration from the original camera negative supervised by John Landis

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis

filmmaker Paul Davis Audio commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne

Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf , feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante and more

, feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante and more An American Filmmaker in London , an interview with John Landis in which he reflects on British cinema and his time working in Britain

, an interview with John Landis in which he reflects on British cinema and his time working in Britain I Think He’s a Jew: The Werewolf’s Secret , video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira ( Elstree 1976 ) about how Landis film explores Jewish identity

, video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira ( ) about how Landis film explores Jewish identity The Werewolf s Call , Corin Hardy, director of The Nun , chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis film

, Corin Hardy, director of , chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis film Wares of the Wolf , featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artefacts from the film

, featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artefacts from the film Beware the Moon , Paul Davis acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis film which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews

, Paul Davis acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis film which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews Making An American Werewolf in London , a short archival featurette on the film s production

, a short archival featurette on the film s production An Interview with John Landis , a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film

, a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film

in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film I Walked with a Werewolf , an archival interview with the make-up artist about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films

, an archival interview with the make-up artist about Universal horror and its legacy of films Casting of the Hand , archival footage from Rick Baker’s workshop as they cast David Naughton’s hand

, archival footage from Rick Baker’s workshop as they cast David Naughton’s hand Outtakes

Storyboards featurette

Original trailers, teasers and radio spots

Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera

Limited edition Steelbook featuring newly produced artwork by Gary Pullin

Limited edition booklet featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward



