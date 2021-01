BBC’s “A Perfect Planet” 5-episode series is releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 30, 2021.

Wondering what happened to a 1080p Blu-ray version? It seems the studio has instead packaged both Blu-ray formats into one 4-disc edition.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “A Perfect Planet” are formatted in 2160p with HDR (High Dynamic Range).

“A Perfect Planet” on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo is priced $41.99 (List: $49.99) while the DVD is priced $25.99 (List: $29.99). Buy on Amazon