The Ten Commandments (1956) releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision

Paramount has officially announced the release of Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. In 2010, the film was scanned in 6k and went through a restoration process from which a new 4k digital intermediate was created. Like Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus, The Ten Commandments was filmed in 35mm but in horizontal format (70mm) for greater detail. We’re expecting The Ten Commandments to present a uniquely sharp image with a wide range of color depth and contrast.
On 4k Blu-ray, The Ten Commandments is presented in 2160p embedded with the Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range specification. Paramount says the restoration team spent over 150 hours doing new color work and cleaning up the scan. As far as audio, the 4k Blu-ray edition features a DTS-HD 5.1 lossless soundtrack.
The 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes two Blu-ray Discs (with Part 1 and Part 2 of the feature film) as well as a Digital Copy. Extras include an introduction by DeMille, an intermission, an overture/exit music card, and an entr’acte card.
The new 4k Blu-ray edition of The Ten Commandments, arriving March 30, 2021, celebrates 65 years since first premiering in 1956. We’ll let you know when pre-orders are available.
Special Features
4K Ultra HD Disc
· 1956 feature film in 4K Ultra HD
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”
Blu-ray Disc #1
· 1956 feature film in high definition (Part 1)
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”
Blu-ray Disc #2
· 1956 feature film in high definition (Part 2)
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”
· Newsreel footage of the film’s New York premiere
· Theatrical trailers, including at 10-minute “making of” trailer
4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray™ Combo with Digital Debuts March 30, 2021 in Time for Easter
Renowned director Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic THE TEN COMMANDMENTS arrives in spectacular 4K Ultra HD for the first time on March 30, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
Bringing to life the inspiring story of Moses in all its stunning glory, THE TEN COMMANDMENTS has withstood the test of time. To commemorate the film’s 65th anniversary in 2021, DeMille’s groundbreaking cinematic triumph will be available to watch at home in time for Easter in sparkling 4K Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range.
As part of the restoration done in 2010, the film was scanned in 6K and those files were the basis for this brand-new Dolby Vision version, which shows off the full beauty of the original VistaVision negative. The VistaVision format used special cameras to feed 35mm film into the camera horizontally in order to capture a wider image spread over two 35mm film frames, giving VistaVision twice the resolution of regular 35mm film. In addition, Paramount spent well over 150 hours doing new color work and clean-up on the scan. The move to Dolby Vision created the opportunity to further improve the look of the film: blacks are enhanced and improvements were made to smooth out special effects mattes to create the most vibrant and pristine image possible.
The 4K film presentation contains an introduction by DeMille, an intermission, an overture/exit music card, and an entr’acte card, along with a DTS-HD 5.1 lossless soundtrack.
The new set includes a 4K Ultra HD disc, two Blu-ray discs, and access to a Digital copy of the film. Following is a breakdown of the disc contents:
4K Ultra HD Disc
· 1956 feature film in 4K Ultra HD
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”
Blu-ray Disc™ #1
· 1956 feature film in high definition (Part 1)
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”
Blu-ray Disc™ #2
· 1956 feature film in high definition (Part 2)
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”
· Newsreel footage of the film’s New York premiere
· Theatrical trailers, including at 10-minute “making of” trailer
For sheer pageantry and spectacle, few motion pictures can claim to equal the splendor of THE TEN COMMANDMENTS. DeMille’s last motion picture made Charlton Heston a superstar and remains an unprecedented achievement and perennial fan favorite. Filmed in Egypt and the Sinai with one of the biggest sets ever constructed for a motion picture, THE TEN COMMANDMENTS tells the story of the life of Moses (Heston). Once favored in the Pharaoh’s (Yul Brynner) household, Moses turned his back on a privileged life to lead his people to freedom.