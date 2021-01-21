Home Blu-ray Disc The Ten Commandments (1956) releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision
The Ten Commandments (1956) releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision

By Jeff Chabot
The Ten Commandments 4k Blu-rayParamount has officially announced the release of Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. In 2010, the film was scanned in 6k and went through a restoration process from which a new 4k digital intermediate was created. Like Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus, The Ten Commandments was filmed in 35mm but in horizontal format (70mm) for greater detail. We’re expecting The Ten Commandments to present a uniquely sharp image with a wide range of color depth and contrast.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Ten Commandments is presented in 2160p embedded with the Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range specification. Paramount says the restoration team spent over 150 hours doing new color work and cleaning up the scan. As far as audio, the 4k Blu-ray edition features a DTS-HD 5.1 lossless soundtrack.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes two Blu-ray Discs (with Part 1 and Part 2 of the feature film) as well as a Digital Copy. Extras include an introduction by DeMille, an intermission, an overture/exit music card, and an entr’acte card.

The new 4k Blu-ray edition of The Ten Commandments, arriving March 30, 2021, celebrates 65 years since first premiering in 1956. We’ll let you know when pre-orders are available.

Special Features

4K Ultra HD Disc
· 1956 feature film in 4K Ultra HD
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”

Blu-ray Disc #1
· 1956 feature film in high definition (Part 1)
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”

Blu-ray Disc #2
· 1956 feature film in high definition (Part 2)
· Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of “Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille’s Epic The Ten Commandments”
· Newsreel footage of the film’s New York premiere
· Theatrical trailers, including at 10-minute “making of” trailer

