Léon: The Professional releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Léon: The Professional (1994), also known as “The Professional” will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on December 1, 2020 that includes both theatrical and extended versions of the film.

The 2-disc combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is already available to pre-order from Amazon, and includes copies of the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via code redemption).

The Professional released to 4k Blu-ray a few years ago, and is also available in 4k Digital from services such as iTunes and Prime Video (including the Extended Cut). But, for SteelBook collectors and fans of the film this special edition makes a fine addition to any home theater library.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Léon: The Professional is presented in 2160 with HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as French and Portuguese in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Special Features

Theatrical and Extended Versions

Cast and Crew Look Back

Jean Reno: The Road to Léon

Natalie Portman: Starting Young

Original Theatrical Trailer

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Léon: The Professional has a list price of $38.99 – now $29.99. Order on Amazon





Description: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman and Danny Aiello star in LÉON: THE PROFESSIONAL, a go-for-broke thriller about a professional assassin whose work becomes dangerously personal. Calling himself a “cleaner,” the mysterious Léon is New York’s top hitman. When his next-door neighbors are murdered, Léon becomes the unwilling guardian of the family’s sole survivor – 12-year-old Mathilda. But Mathilda doesn’t just want protection; she wants revenge. Training her in the deadly tricks of his trade, Léon helps her track the psychotic agent who murdered her family. From the electrifying opening to the fatal finale, LÉON THE PROFESSIONAL is a nonstop crescendo of action and suspense.