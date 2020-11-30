Home Deals Last-Minute Cyber Monday Electronics Deals on Amazon
Last-Minute Cyber Monday Electronics Deals on Amazon

By DealFinder
Cyber Monday only lasts a day, so here are several deals on Amazon we thought you’d like to know about before they end at midnight. Your purchases help support this website!

Last Minute Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

82″ Samsung 4k HDR Smart TV

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TVGet this massive 82″ Samsung 4k HDR Smart TV with Alexa for only $1,099 (List: $1,497) with Free Shipping during Cyber Monday at Amazon! Save $398 on Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB

Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB

On Cyber Monday get this Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB model for only $79! (List: $149) Save $70 on Amazon

Fire TV Cube Alexa 4k HDR

fire tv cube on red

The popular Fire TV Cube streaming media player with Alexa and 4k/HDR support is only $79 during Cyber Monday (List: $119) Save $40 on Amazon

75″ Samsung 4k HDR Smart TV (2020 Model)

Samsung 75-inch 4k TV TU 8000 Series

Yet another amazing deal on a giant 4k TV, get this 75″ Samsung 4k HDR Smart TV with Alexa for only $897 (List: $1,197) with Free Shipping Save $300 on Amazon

Arlo Security Camera Systems

arlo security cameras 4

Save up to 40% on Arlo Security Camera Systems such as the Arlo 3 Spotlight bundle priced only $399 (List: $649) or the Arlo Pro 3 priced only $299 (List: $499). View on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling AlexaThe highly-coveted Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless Bluetooth headphones with noise-cancelling and Alexa voice control are only $199 (List: $299) Save $100 on Amazon

See all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals happening now.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

