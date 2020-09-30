Blade (1998) coming to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

We are no doubt excited about this upcoming 4k title from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Blade (1998) starring Wesley Snipes has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray (release date rumored Dec. 1, 2020).

Based on the comic book series from Marvel, Blade is known for its visual styling and has built cult status among superhero films as well as fans of Wesley Snipe who call it his signature role. The film was directed by Stephen Norrington (Death Machine, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and written by David S. Goyer who went on to write two Blade sequels.

On 4k Blu-ray, Blade is presented in 3840×2160 resolution (4x the pixels as Blu-ray!) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The UHD BD features HDR10 that will expand the color depth to 10-bits on TVs and devices that support it.

The English audio has also been upgraded, featuring Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 immersive surround sound as well as French and Spanish in Dolby Digital. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Previously-released extras (on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray) include audio commentary from cast and crew and (on Blu-ray) featurettes La Magra, Designing Blade, The Origins of Blade: A Look at Dark Comics, and The Blood Tide, as well as the original theatrical trailer.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. also includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy (redeemable through Movies Anywhere). Blade (1998) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $24.99 on Amazon.

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Blade (1998) will also release to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook ($44.99) available from Best Buy.

4k Blu-ray Slipcover Back