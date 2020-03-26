Top Gun (1986) to get 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook editions

Top Gun (1986) starring Tom Cruise will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 19, 2020. And, it turns out the classic Navy film starring Tom Cruise will be available in both standard 4k Blu-ray and SteelBook 4k Blu-ray editions, each with Blu-ray and Digital Copies (via a redeemable code).

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Top Gun is presented in 2160p (4k Ultra HD) with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos (on both UHD BD and BD). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Extras on the 4k disc include the special feature “The Legacy of Top Gun” plus On Your Six – Thirty Years of Top Gun” and commentary by filmmakers and Naval experts. The Blu-ray disc features more bonus material such as behind the scenes footage and The Making of Top Gun 6-Part Documentary. (See full list below.)

On Amazon, Top Gun on 4k Blu-ray sells for $19.99 while the Top Gun 4k SteelBook sells for $27.99 US.

Bonus Features

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

The Legacy of Top Gun

On Your Six – Thirty Years of Top Gun

Commentary by filmmakers and Naval experts

Blu-ray Only

Danger Zone – The Making of Top Gun 6-Part Documentary

Tom Cruise Interviews

Multi-Angle Storyboards

Best of the Best: Inside the Real Top Gun

Behind the Scenes Featurette

Survival Training Featurette

& more





