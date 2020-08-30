New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Sept. 1

This is a pretty good week for Ultra HD Blu-ray with five new titles arriving on Tuesday, September 1. First up we have Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) arriving in a 4k Blu-ray gift set, standard 4k Blu-ray, and 4k SteelBook edition. Also from the eighties, The Goonies from director Richard Donner also arrives on 4k Blu-ray in several editions including a gift set.
Arrow Video’s restoration of Pitch Black starring Vin Diesel is finally arriving on 4k Blu-ray after getting pushed back (the newly restored Blu-ray edition is already in stock). And, both Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have been upraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray.
See more Blu-ray releases for the week below and all new Blu-ray & Digital releases available at Amazon this week.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 1, 2020
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Beetlejuice (1988), 4k Giftset, 4k SteelBook
- Pitch Black (2000)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
- The Goonies (1985), 4k Giftset, SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Z (2020)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Part 1
- Death on the Nile (1978) – Special Edition
- Irresistible (2020)
- Children of the Sea (2019)
- Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season
- Evil Under the Sun (1982) – Special Edition
- Black Gravel (1961)
- Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
- Cut Off
- Toy Soldiers (1991)
- Perfect Strangers (1986)
- The Raging Moon “Long Ago, Tomorrow” (1971)
- A Certain Scientific Accelerator: The Complete Series
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Season One
- Nichijou: My Ordinary Life – The Complete Series
- The Demon Girl Next Door
- Radiant: Season Two – Part One
Digital
- Z
- Breaking the Chain
- Blood Quantum
- Pearl in Paradise
- The Wind Rises
- Nature of Love
- William Shatner Presents: Chaos on the Bridge
See all new Blu-ray & Digital releases available at Amazon this week.