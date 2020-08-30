New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Sept. 1

This is a pretty good week for Ultra HD Blu-ray with five new titles arriving on Tuesday, September 1. First up we have Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) arriving in a 4k Blu-ray gift set, standard 4k Blu-ray, and 4k SteelBook edition. Also from the eighties, The Goonies from director Richard Donner also arrives on 4k Blu-ray in several editions including a gift set.

Arrow Video’s restoration of Pitch Black starring Vin Diesel is finally arriving on 4k Blu-ray after getting pushed back (the newly restored Blu-ray edition is already in stock). And, both Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have been upraded to Ultra HD Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 1, 2020

