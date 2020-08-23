New Movie & TV Show Releases on Blu-ray, Tuesday, Aug. 25

This week on Blu-ray you can pick up The King of Staten Island from Universal and Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990) from Shout! Factory. In addition, Shout! has new editions of Studio Ghibli’s Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984) and Kiki’s Delivery Service both arriving in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

From television series, The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season from DC/Warner Bros. releases to a combo edition with Digital Copies along with BBC's Endeavour: The Complete Seventh Season on Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 24, 2020

TV Series

The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season

Endeavour: The Complete Seventh Season

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou (24 Episodes)

Movies

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990) – Collector’s Edition

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984) – Limited Edition Steelbook

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

The New York Ripper [4k Blu-ray]

The House By The Cemetery [4k Blu-ray]

The Burnt Orange Heresy (2019)

Hollywoodland (2006)

Toni (1935) – Criterion Collection

Hell Bent (1918)

The Dead Pit (1989)

Cecilia (1982)

Tattoo (1981)

The Sign of the Cross (1932)

All I Desire (1953)

There’s Always Tomorrow (1956)

Collections

Universal Horror Collection: Volume 6

That’s Entertainment!: The Complete Collection – Warner Archive

