The Goonies (1985) 4k Blu-ray & 4k Exclusive Giftset Release Date & Details

Richard Donner’s classic adventure comedy The Goonies (1985) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray and a 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Giftset on Sept. 1, 2020. The film is based on the story by Steven Spielberg and stars Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, and Josh Brolin.

4k Blu-ray

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition of The Goonies (1985) includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film. The 4k Blu-ray edition sells for $24.99. Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Exclusive Giftset

The 4k Blu-ray Exclusive Giftset edition of The Goonies (1985) includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film, along with treasure map reproduction, collectible button, embroidered patch, and special edition “treasure chest” gift box. The Exclusive Giftset is priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon

SteelBook

The Goonies 4k Blu-ray comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film featuring custom artwork on the front, back and inside spread of the limited edition SteelBook metal case. The SteelBook sells for $29.99 Purchase from Best Buy

Specs

On 4k Blu-ray, The Goonies is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish. The combo edition includes one BD-66 and BD-50.

Bonus Features

Commentary (with Hidden Video Treasures) by Director Richard Donner and Select Cast Members, The Making of The Goonies featurette, Cyndi Lauper “The Goonies ‘r’ Good Enough” music video, outtakes, and theatrical trailer. The combo edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy of the film from Movies Anywhere partners.







