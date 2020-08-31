Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979) gets new 2k master for Blu-ray

KL Studio Classics has remastered the feature film Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979) for release on Blu-ray Disc. The edition includes new audio commentary from film historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson, as well as previously released extra bonus material that appeared on earlier DVD editions.

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979) arrives on November 24, 2020. The two seasons of the television show Buck Rogers in the 25th Century are also scheduled to release on the 24th, as well as The Complete Collection with both seasons and the 89-minute feature film packaged in a slip case.

The television series was remastered and released to Blu-ray a few years back (see a comparison to DVD below), but only released to Region B/2 as far as we know.

Special Features

Brand New 2K Master

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

9-Minute Special Theatrical Preview

Theatrical Trailer

Two Radio Spots

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Optional English Subtitles





Description:

Blast off with this groundbreaking theatrical feature of the action-packed sci-fi adventure that launched the hit TV series starring Gil Gerard, Erin Gray, Felix Silla and Tim O’Connor. Join legendary intergalactic crimefighters William “Buck” Rogers (Gerard) and Colonel Wilma Deering (Gray) as they lead the crew of the starship Searcher against a galaxy of evil from the past, present and faraway future. Directed by Daniel Haller (The Dunwich Horror) and co-starring Henry Silva, Joseph Wiseman, H.B. Haggerty and Pamela Hensley.