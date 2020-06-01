‘Pitch Black’ restored in 4k for UHD BD & Blu-ray Special Editions

Pitch Black (2000) has been restored to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and Blu-ray (1080p) special editions from Arrow Video. The editions include both the theatrical and director cuts of the film, along with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The 4k Blu-ray version features High Dynamic Range via Dolby Vision (compatible with HDR10) for increased color depth. Pitch Black is a notably dark film, so we’re excited to see how HDR can expand the amount of visible details possible with 4k resolution and deeper color depth.

The packaging for the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray special editions is notably different (see the Blu-ray design below), but the Ultra HD Blu-ray version is easily recognizable by the header and HDR label on the face.

Pitch Black is list-priced $39.95 (Blu-ray) and $49/.95 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Special Edition Contents

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films of the Theatrical and Director Cuts of the film, approved by director David Twohy

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround on both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Archive commentary with director David Twohy and stars Vin Diesel and Cole Hauser

Archive commentary with director David Twohy, producer Tom Engelman and visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang

Nightfall: The Making of Pitch Black, a newly filmed interview with director/co-writer David Twohy

Black Box: Jackie’s Journey, a newly filmed interview with actor Rhiana Griffith

Black Box: Shazza’s Last Stand, a newly filmed interview with actor Claudia Black

Black Box: Bleach Bypassed, a newly filmed interview with cinematographer David Eggby

Black Box: Cryo-Locked, a newly filmed interview with visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang

Black Box: Primal Sounds, a newly filmed interview with composer Graeme Revell

The Making of Pitch Black, a short behind-the-scenes featurette

Pitch Black Raw, a comparison between early CG tests and the final footage

Additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film

2004 archive bonus features, including an introduction by Twohy, A View Into The Dark, and Chronicles of Riddick Visual Encyclopedia

Johns Chase Log, a short prequel narrated by Cole Hauser detailing the character s hunt for Riddick

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (in 16:9 widescreen with DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio), an animated short film directed by Peter Chung that acts as a bridgepoint between Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick, featuring vocal performances by Vin Diesel, Keith David and Rhiana Griffith reprising their roles

Dark Fury bonus features including Bridging The Gap, Peter Chung: The Mind of an Animator, A View Into The Light, and a pre-animation version of the film

Slam City, a motion comic from the film s official website

Into Pitch Black, a TV special offering an alternative non-canon glimpse into what happened before and after the events of the film

Raveworld: Pitch Black Event, footage of a dance music event held to promote the film

Theatrical trailers, plus trailers for the two sequels and video game

Image galleries

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned ‘night’ and ‘day’ artwork by Luke Preece

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collectors booklet featuring new writing by Simon Ward on the film’s creature designs.





