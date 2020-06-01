‘Pitch Black’ restored in 4k for UHD BD & Blu-ray Special Editions

Pitch Black (2000) has been restored to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and Blu-ray (1080p) special editions from Arrow Video. The editions include both the theatrical and director cuts of the film, along with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.
The 4k Blu-ray version features High Dynamic Range via Dolby Vision (compatible with HDR10) for increased color depth. Pitch Black is a notably dark film, so we’re excited to see how HDR can expand the amount of visible details possible with 4k resolution and deeper color depth.
The packaging for the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray special editions is notably different (see the Blu-ray design below), but the Ultra HD Blu-ray version is easily recognizable by the header and HDR label on the face.
Pitch Black is list-priced $39.95 (Blu-ray) and $49/.95 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon
4k Blu-ray Special Edition Contents
- Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films of the Theatrical and Director Cuts of the film, approved by director David Twohy
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround on both cuts
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts
- Archive commentary with director David Twohy and stars Vin Diesel and Cole Hauser
- Archive commentary with director David Twohy, producer Tom Engelman and visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang
- Nightfall: The Making of Pitch Black, a newly filmed interview with director/co-writer David Twohy
- Black Box: Jackie’s Journey, a newly filmed interview with actor Rhiana Griffith
- Black Box: Shazza’s Last Stand, a newly filmed interview with actor Claudia Black
- Black Box: Bleach Bypassed, a newly filmed interview with cinematographer David Eggby
- Black Box: Cryo-Locked, a newly filmed interview with visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang
- Black Box: Primal Sounds, a newly filmed interview with composer Graeme Revell
- The Making of Pitch Black, a short behind-the-scenes featurette
- Pitch Black Raw, a comparison between early CG tests and the final footage
- Additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film
- 2004 archive bonus features, including an introduction by Twohy, A View Into The Dark, and Chronicles of Riddick Visual Encyclopedia
- Johns Chase Log, a short prequel narrated by Cole Hauser detailing the character s hunt for Riddick
- The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (in 16:9 widescreen with DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio), an animated short film directed by Peter Chung that acts as a bridgepoint between Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick, featuring vocal performances by Vin Diesel, Keith David and Rhiana Griffith reprising their roles
- Dark Fury bonus features including Bridging The Gap, Peter Chung: The Mind of an Animator, A View Into The Light, and a pre-animation version of the film
- Slam City, a motion comic from the film s official website
- Into Pitch Black, a TV special offering an alternative non-canon glimpse into what happened before and after the events of the film
- Raveworld: Pitch Black Event, footage of a dance music event held to promote the film
- Theatrical trailers, plus trailers for the two sequels and video game
- Image galleries
- Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned ‘night’ and ‘day’ artwork by Luke Preece
-
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collectors booklet featuring new writing by Simon Ward on the film’s creature designs.