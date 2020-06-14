Sherlock Holmes & Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 4k Blu-ray Pre-Orders Up



Amazon and Best Buy are taking pre-orders on the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray releases of Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011). Both titles are expected to release on September 1, 2020.

Each 4k combo edition from Warner Home Video includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The video is presented in 2160p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range that expands color to 10-bit. We’re still waiting on audio specs.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) is selling for $24.99 at Amazon. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) is selling for $24.99 at Amazon.