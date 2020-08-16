New This Week: Batwoman S1, Flash Gordon, Gamera Complete Collection, Pitch Black & more

It’s a big week for Arrow Video with several major Blu-ray releases. First off is Flash Gordon from a new 4K restoration by Studiocanal. The film is available in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray formats in collector’s editions with lots of bonus material including a feature length documentary, booklet, fold-out poster, and more. Buy Now

Gamera: The Complete Collection releases to Blu-ray in an 8-disc set from Arrow Video that includes 12 uncut original Japanese films. The collector’s edition comes in a large-format rigid box with illustrations by Matt Frank, hours of new and archive bonus material, 120-page comic book, 80-page book and more. Buy Now

And, Arrow brings their new Blu-ray edition of Pitch Black this week from a 4k restoration (although the 4k Blu-ray edition has been delayed). The edition includes the original DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio, plenty of bonus material, reversible sleeve with artwork by Luke Preece, Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (16:9/DTS-HD MA 5.1) and more. Buy Now

Other Blu-ray highlights this week include Batwoman: The Complete First Season from DC/Warner Bros., The Outpost starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, and Criterion Collecton’s The Comfort of Strangers (1990).

New Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 18, 2020

Gamera: The Complete Collection

Flash Gordon [Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]

Pitch Black [Blu-ray]

Batwoman: The Complete First Season

The Outpost

The Comfort of Strangers (1990) – Criterion Collection

Town Bloody Hall (1971) – Criterion Collection

Clara’s Heart – Warner Archive

Cursed Films – Shudder Original Series

Prevenge – Shudder Exclusive

The Last House On The Left

Open 24 Hours

Rubin Ed

Fragtime

Ice Castles (1978)

Death Before Dishonor

Notzilla

Old Boyfriends

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

ISLAND: The Complete Series

The Collini Case

The Mongolian Connection

Promised

The Barge People

A Dog’s Courage

Enter The Forbidden City

DC Noir

Red Ball Express

Wake Island

Soldier Blue

Backlash

The Eagle and the Hawk

She Shoulda Said “No”! / The Devil’s Sleep (Forbidden Fruit, Volume 6)

See all new Blu-ray Disc releases this week on Amazon.

New Blu-ray Releases For Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020