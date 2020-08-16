New This Week: Batwoman S1, Flash Gordon, Gamera Complete Collection, Pitch Black & more

new-blu-ray-aug-18-2020It’s a big week for Arrow Video with several major Blu-ray releases. First off is Flash Gordon from a new 4K restoration by Studiocanal. The film is available in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray formats in collector’s editions with lots of bonus material including a feature length documentary, booklet, fold-out poster, and more. Buy Now

Gamera: The Complete Collection releases to Blu-ray in an 8-disc set from Arrow Video that includes 12 uncut original Japanese films. The collector’s edition comes in a large-format rigid box with illustrations by Matt Frank, hours of new and archive bonus material, 120-page comic book, 80-page book and more. Buy Now

And, Arrow brings their new Blu-ray edition of Pitch Black this week from a 4k restoration (although the 4k Blu-ray edition has been delayed). The edition includes the original DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio, plenty of bonus material, reversible sleeve with artwork by Luke Preece, Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (16:9/DTS-HD MA 5.1) and more. Buy Now

Other Blu-ray highlights this week include Batwoman: The Complete First Season from DC/Warner Bros., The Outpost starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, and Criterion Collecton’s The Comfort of Strangers (1990).

New Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 18, 2020

  • Gamera: The Complete Collection
  • Flash Gordon [Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]
  • Pitch Black [Blu-ray]
  • Batwoman: The Complete First Season
  • The Outpost
  • The Comfort of Strangers (1990) – Criterion Collection
  • Town Bloody Hall (1971) – Criterion Collection
  • Clara’s Heart – Warner Archive
  • Cursed Films – Shudder Original Series
  • Prevenge – Shudder Exclusive
  • The Last House On The Left
  • Open 24 Hours
  • Rubin Ed
  • Fragtime
  • Ice Castles (1978)
  • Death Before Dishonor
  • Notzilla
  • Old Boyfriends
  • Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
  • ISLAND: The Complete Series
  • The Collini Case
  • The Mongolian Connection
  • Promised
  • The Barge People
  • A Dog’s Courage
  • Enter The Forbidden City
  • DC Noir
  • Red Ball Express
  • Wake Island
  • Soldier Blue
  • Backlash
  • The Eagle and the Hawk
  • She Shoulda Said “No”! / The Devil’s Sleep (Forbidden Fruit, Volume 6)

