New This Week: Batwoman S1, Flash Gordon, Gamera Complete Collection, Pitch Black & more

It’s a big week for Arrow Video with several major Blu-ray releases. First off is Flash Gordon from a new 4K restoration by Studiocanal. The film is available in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray formats in collector’s editions with lots of bonus material including a feature length documentary, booklet, fold-out poster, and more. Buy Now
Gamera: The Complete Collection releases to Blu-ray in an 8-disc set from Arrow Video that includes 12 uncut original Japanese films. The collector’s edition comes in a large-format rigid box with illustrations by Matt Frank, hours of new and archive bonus material, 120-page comic book, 80-page book and more. Buy Now
And, Arrow brings their new Blu-ray edition of Pitch Black this week from a 4k restoration (although the 4k Blu-ray edition has been delayed). The edition includes the original DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio, plenty of bonus material, reversible sleeve with artwork by Luke Preece, Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (16:9/DTS-HD MA 5.1) and more. Buy Now
Other Blu-ray highlights this week include Batwoman: The Complete First Season from DC/Warner Bros., The Outpost starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, and Criterion Collecton’s The Comfort of Strangers (1990).
New Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 18, 2020
- Gamera: The Complete Collection
- Flash Gordon [Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray]
- Pitch Black [Blu-ray]
- Batwoman: The Complete First Season
- The Outpost
- The Comfort of Strangers (1990) – Criterion Collection
- Town Bloody Hall (1971) – Criterion Collection
- Clara’s Heart – Warner Archive
- Cursed Films – Shudder Original Series
- Prevenge – Shudder Exclusive
- The Last House On The Left
- Open 24 Hours
- Rubin Ed
- Fragtime
- Ice Castles (1978)
- Death Before Dishonor
- Notzilla
- Old Boyfriends
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
- ISLAND: The Complete Series
- The Collini Case
- The Mongolian Connection
- Promised
- The Barge People
- A Dog’s Courage
- Enter The Forbidden City
- DC Noir
- Red Ball Express
- Wake Island
- Soldier Blue
- Backlash
- The Eagle and the Hawk
- She Shoulda Said “No”! / The Devil’s Sleep (Forbidden Fruit, Volume 6)
