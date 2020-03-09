‘Gamera: The Complete Collection’ Special Edition dated for Blu-ray Release

Arrow Video will release an 8-disc Blu-ray Special Edition titled Gamera: The Complete Collection on July 28, 2020.

In the collection, all 12 films featuring the classic Japanese monster have been compiled into one Blu-ray boxset with illustration by Matt Frank. The films are presented in high-definition resolution with lossless Japanese and English audio.

Bonus features include new and archived content such as interviews with cast and crew and commentaries, as well as the worldwide Blu-ray premiere of Gammera The Invincible (the American theatrical version of the first film).

The boxset also includes a 120-page hardcover comic book and perfect-bound 80-page book. See book details below.

Gamera: The Complete Collection is list-priced $179.99 US. Pre-orders are currently selling for $161.64 on Amazon.

Special Features