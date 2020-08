NBA 2020 First Round Playoffs Schedule

Empty seats and piped-in chatter. Doesn’t make any difference. These teams came to play. The 2020 NBA Playoffs start August 17th with four games from the bubble at Disney World. The top seed in the West is the Los Angeles Lakers and in the East it’s Milwaukee. But will those two conference leaders meet in the finals? There are fourteen other teams that won’t make it easy. Here’s the full schedule of the first round via NBA. Scroll down to see the eight teams in the East.

2020 NBA Western Conference First Round

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1: Tue, Aug 18 Portland at Los Angeles, 9 ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu, Aug 20 Portland at Los Angeles, 9 ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat, Aug 22 Los Angeles at Portland, 8:30 ET, ABC

Game 4: Mon, Aug 24 Los Angeles at Portland, 9 ET, TNT

Game 5*: Wed, Aug 26 Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Fri, Aug 28 Los Angeles at Portland, TBD, TBD

Game 7*: Sun, Aug 30 Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD

(2) LA Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 Dallas at LA, 9 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Dallas at LA, 9 ET, TNT

Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 LA at Dallas, 9 ET, TNT

Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 LA at Dallas, 3:30 ET, ABC

Game 5*: Tue, Aug 25 Dallas at LA, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Thu, Aug 27 LA at Dallas, TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: Sat, Aug 29 Dallas at LA, TBD, TNT

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Utah Jazz

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 Utah at Denver, 1:30 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Utah at Denver, 4 ET, TNT

Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 Denver at Utah, 4 ET, TNT

Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Denver at Utah, 9 ET, TNT

Game 5*: Tue, Aug 25 Utah at Denver, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Thu, Aug 27 Denver at Utah, TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: Sat, Aug 29 Utah at Denver, TBD, TNT

(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Tue, Aug 18 Oklahoma City at Houston, 6:30 ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu, Aug 20 Oklahoma City at Houston, 3:30 ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat, Aug 22 Houston at Oklahoma City, 6 ET, ESPN

Game 4: Mon, Aug 24 Houston at Oklahoma City, 4 ET, TNT

Game 5*: Wed, Aug 26 Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Fri, Aug 28 Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD, TBD

Game 7*: Sun, Aug 30 Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TBD​​​​​​

2020 NBA Eastern Conference First Round

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic

Game 1: Tue, Aug 18 Orlando at Milwaukee, 1:30 ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu, Aug 20 Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat, Aug 22 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 ET, TNT

Game 4: Mon, Aug 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 ET, NBATV

Game 5*: Wed, Aug 26 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Fri, Aug 28 Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD

Game 7*: Sun, Aug 30 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 Brooklyn at Toronto, 4 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Brooklyn at Toronto, 1:30 ET, NBATV

Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 Toronto at Brooklyn, 1:30 ET, NBATV

Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 ET, TNT

Game 5*: Tue, Aug 25 Brooklyn at Toronto, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Thu, Aug 27 Toronto at Brooklyn, TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: Sat, Aug 29 Brooklyn at Toronto, TBD, TNT

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 ET, TNT

Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 ET, TNT

Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Boston at Philadelphia, 1 ET, ABC

Game 5*: Tue, Aug 25 Philadelphia at Boston, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Thu, Aug 27 Boston at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: Sun, Aug 29 Philadelphia at Boston, TBD, TNT

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Miami Heat

Game 1: Tue, Aug 18 Miami at Indiana, 4 ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu, Aug 20 Miami at Indiana, 1 ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat, Aug 22 Indiana at Miami, 3:30 ET, TNT

Game 4: Mon, Aug 24 Indiana at Miami, 6:30 ET, TNT

Game 5*: Wed, Aug 26 Miami at Indiana, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Fri, Aug 28 Indiana at Miami, TBD, TBD

Game 7*: Sun, Aug 30 Miami at Indiana, TBD, TBD

* Games If Necessary

Source: NBA