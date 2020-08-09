New Blu-ray Releases For Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

On Blu-ray this week you can pick up the new romantic comedy The High Note starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross. The film is available in a combo edition from Universal with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy as well as single-disc DVD. Buy on Amazon
Season 7 of The Blacklist starring James Spader arrives on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with 15 episodes airing from Oct. 2019 to Apr. 2020. The Blu-ray edition from Sony is a 5-disc set with a run time of 815 minutes. Buy on Amazon
And, for film buffs, Criterion Collection has compiled 39 films by Agnès Varda in a 15-disc collector’s set. The set includes the first video releases of “Les créatures” and “Jacquot de Nantes” and the TV series “Agnès de ci de là Varda”, as well as plenty of extras including archival programs, rare footage, and more. Buy on Amazon
New Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 11, 2020
TV Series
- The Blacklist – Season 07
- Inuyasha Set 2
- Weathering With You
- Eureka – The Complete Series
- Final Space: The Complete First and Second Seasons
- The Complete Films of Agnès Varda – Criterion Collection
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans – Season 2
- Armored Trooper VOTOMS: Complete Collection
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card – The Complete Series
Movies
- Split Second
- The High Note
- Neo Ultra Q
- The Wretched
- Diva – Special Edition
- The Phantom of the Opera (1962)
- Casper (1995) – 25th Anniversary Edition SteelBook
- Your Name (2017) – SteelBook
- Mikey: Collector’s Edition
- Tender Mercies (Special Edition)
- Michael – Warner Archive
- Elvis: That’s the Way It Is: 2001 Special Edition + 1970 Theat.
- Date with an Angel
- The Quest (Special Edition) aka Frog Dreaming
- Max Reload and the Nether Blasters
- Gemini
- Rook.
- A Different Story
- Valley Of The Gods
- The Secret of Kells
- How to Build a Girl
- Cry Freedom
- The Lady Kills / Pervertissima
- Bloodfight + Ironheart – Double Feature
