New Blu-ray: Spartacus 4k, John Wick Chap. 1-3, Marriage Story, Castle Rock S2 & more!

By
hdreport
-

new-blu-ray-july21-2020-960x600Here are our top picks for new Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, July 21st. On 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus celebrates 60 years since the film’s theatrical premiere in 1960. Lionsgate has bundled all three John Wick films into the John Wick: Chapters 1-3 on 4k Blu-ray with Digital copies. Criterion Collection has packaged Netflix’s Oscar-winning film Marriage Story on Blu-ray, as well as Taste of Cherry (1997).

Scoob! hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray for the first time after releasing early to Digital. Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD (no 4k Blu-ray this season). Paramount has remastered Ghost (1990) starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as well as Airplane! (1980) celebrating its 40th anniversary. And, Kino has packaged Oscar-winning Hungarian film Mephisto (1981) on Blu-ray.

See all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.

New Blu-ray Releases, July 21, 2020

  • Spartacus (1960) (4k Blu-ray)
  • John Wick: Chapters 1-3 (4k Blu-ray)
  • Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season
  • Capone (2020)
  • Resistance (2020)
  • Survive the Night (2020)
  • Samurai Marathon (2020)
  • Marriage Story (2019) – Criterion Collection
  • You Don’t Nomi (2019)
  • Taste of Cherry (1997) – Criterion Collection
  • Clueless: (1995) 25th Anniversary
  • Ghost (1990) – Paramount Presents
  • Bloodstone (1988) – Arrow
  • Colonel Redl (1985) – Kino
  • Mephisto (1981) – Kino
  • Airplane! (1980) – Paramount Presents
  • Airplane! (1980) 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook
  • Confidence (1980) – Kino
  • Arabian Nights (1974)
  • Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1954)
  • Son of Ali Baba (1952)
  • The World in His Arms (1952)
  • Buccaneer’s Girl (1950)
  • Girl Crazy (1943) – Warner Archive

See all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.

New Blu-ray Disc Releases, Tuesday, July 14

Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here