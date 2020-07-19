New Blu-ray: Spartacus 4k, John Wick Chap. 1-3, Marriage Story, Castle Rock S2 & more!

Here are our top picks for new Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, July 21st. On 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus celebrates 60 years since the film’s theatrical premiere in 1960. Lionsgate has bundled all three John Wick films into the John Wick: Chapters 1-3 on 4k Blu-ray with Digital copies. Criterion Collection has packaged Netflix’s Oscar-winning film Marriage Story on Blu-ray, as well as Taste of Cherry (1997).

Scoob! hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray for the first time after releasing early to Digital. Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD (no 4k Blu-ray this season). Paramount has remastered Ghost (1990) starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as well as Airplane! (1980) celebrating its 40th anniversary. And, Kino has packaged Oscar-winning Hungarian film Mephisto (1981) on Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray Releases, July 21, 2020

Spartacus (1960) (4k Blu-ray)

John Wick: Chapters 1-3 (4k Blu-ray)

Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season

Capone (2020)

Resistance (2020)

Survive the Night (2020)

Samurai Marathon (2020)

Marriage Story (2019) – Criterion Collection

You Don’t Nomi (2019)

Taste of Cherry (1997) – Criterion Collection

Clueless: (1995) 25th Anniversary

Ghost (1990) – Paramount Presents

Bloodstone (1988) – Arrow

Colonel Redl (1985) – Kino

Mephisto (1981) – Kino

Airplane! (1980) – Paramount Presents

Airplane! (1980) 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook

Confidence (1980) – Kino

Arabian Nights (1974)

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves (1954)

Son of Ali Baba (1952)

The World in His Arms (1952)

Buccaneer’s Girl (1950)

Girl Crazy (1943) – Warner Archive

