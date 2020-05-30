Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Spartacus’ restored for release on 4k Blu-ray

It’s official! Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece of filmmaking Spartacus is headed for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 4x Oscar-winner starring Kirk Douglas and Laurence Olivier has been restored from its original 35mm film elements for this new edition that celebrates 60 years since the film premiered in theaters.

On 4k Blu-ray, Spartacus is presented in 2160p at 2.20:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 providing expanded color range. Upgraded audio is provided in English DTS:X/DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, Spanish, French, Portugues, and Japanese.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray include deleted scenes, a conversation with Kirk Douglas, restoring Spartacus featurette, archival interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, vintage newsreels and more.

The new 4k Blu-ray edition of Spartacus from Universal arrives on July 21, 2020. The combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray disc along with a Digital Copy. MSRP: $29.99 | Price: $23.99 Order from Amazon

