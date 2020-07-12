New Blu-ray Disc Releases, Tuesday, July 14

This week fans of Bruce Lee and 70s martial arts films can pick up Criterion Collection’s Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits featuring The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, The Way of the Dragon, Enter the Dragon, and Game of Death all remastered in 4k for a 7-disc Blu-ray edition.

The Magicians: Season Five and The Magicians: The Complete Series both arrive on Blu-ray Disc from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment presented in 1.78:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 sound and subitles in English SDH and European French.

12 Monkeys: The Complete Series hits stores in an 8-disc set on Blu-ray from Mill Creek, presented in 1080p video resolution at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and subtitles in English SDH, French, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

And, the only 4k Blu-ray release this week is Bloodshot in a Limited Edition SteelBook of from Best Buy.

New Blu-ray Releases, July 14, 2020

The Lady Eve – Criterion Collection

Never Give a Sucker an Even Break

Mr. No Legs

Mädchen in Uniform

Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema IV (Calcutta, An Act of Murder, Six Bridges to Cross)

Day of the Warrior

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

New on Blu-ray: Trolls World Tour, War of the Worlds, Zombie…