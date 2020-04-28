‘Castle Rock: Season 2’ Release Date on Blu-ray & DVD

Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on July 21, 2020. Season 1 was printed on 4k Blu-ray but so far we have not seen any listings on Amazon or Best Buy.

Season 2 consists of ten episodes that aired from October to December, 2019. The series was created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, starring Bill Skarsgård, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Tim Robbins.

On Blu-ray, the episodes are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Special Features:

ANNIE WILKES: Mother of Sorrow

Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season has a list price of $29.99 (Blu-ray) and $24.99 (DVD). Order from Amazon







Trailer