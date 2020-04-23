Criterion to release ‘Marriage Story’ to Blu-ray & DVD

Criterion Collection will release Marriage Story to Blu-ray and DVD on July 21, 2020. The film was nominated for a total of five Academy Awards (including Best Picture), winning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern.

The director-approved Blu-ray edition of Marriage Story was produced from a new 4k digital transfer for presentation on 1080p Blu-ray with audio provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Bonus features include an interview with director Noah Baumbach, interviews with cast members, a featurette about the production of the film, and more.

Marriage Story on Blu-ray is priced $39.99 and on DVD $29.99. Order from Amazon (See updated pricing in the cart below.)

Special Features

New 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Noah Baumbach

New interview with Baumbach

The Players, a new program featuring interviews with actors Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Julie Hagerty, and Ray Liotta

The Filmmakers, a new program about the production of the film, featuring interviews with Baumbach, editor Jennifer Lame, production designer Jade Healy, costume designer Mark Bridges, and producer David Heyman

The Making of “Marriage Story,” a new program featuring behind-the-scenes footage • New interviews with composer Randy Newman and Baumbach about the film’s score

New program featuring Baumbach walking the viewer through a key location from the film

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Notes on the film by novelist Linn Ullmann



