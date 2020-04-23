Criterion to release ‘Marriage Story’ to Blu-ray & DVD

Criterion Collection will release Marriage Story to Blu-ray and DVD on July 21, 2020. The film was nominated for a total of five Academy Awards (including Best Picture), winning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern.
The director-approved Blu-ray edition of Marriage Story was produced from a new 4k digital transfer for presentation on 1080p Blu-ray with audio provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.
Bonus features include an interview with director Noah Baumbach, interviews with cast members, a featurette about the production of the film, and more.
Marriage Story on Blu-ray is priced $39.99 and on DVD $29.99. Order from Amazon (See updated pricing in the cart below.)
Special Features
- New 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Noah Baumbach
- New interview with Baumbach
- The Players, a new program featuring interviews with actors Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Julie Hagerty, and Ray Liotta
- The Filmmakers, a new program about the production of the film, featuring interviews with Baumbach, editor Jennifer Lame, production designer Jade Healy, costume designer Mark Bridges, and producer David Heyman
- The Making of “Marriage Story,” a new program featuring behind-the-scenes footage • New interviews with composer Randy Newman and Baumbach about the film’s score
- New program featuring Baumbach walking the viewer through a key location from the film
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: Notes on the film by novelist Linn Ullmann