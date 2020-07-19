Clueless (1995) releasing to 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition

Paramount is releasing a 25th Anniversary Blu-ray edition of director Amy Heckerling’s Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone. The teenage comedy from 1995 also stars Paul Rudd , Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Wallace Shawn.
The newly packaged Blu-ray edition includes over an hour of previously released extras such as a “Clue or False” trivia game, theatrical trailers, and several other featurettes (see the full list below). And, a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere is provided.
Clueless is presented in 1080p high definition with English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 2.0 Dolby Digital and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.
Clueless: 25th Anniversary on Blu-ray releases July 21, 2020. Order from Amazon
Bonus Features
- Clue Or False Trivia Game
- The Class of ‘95
- Creative Writing
- Fashion 101
- Language Arts
- “Suck ‘N Blow”—A Tutorial
- Driver’s Ed
- We’re History
- Two Original Theatrical Trailers