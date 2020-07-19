Clueless (1995) releasing to 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition

Paramount is releasing a 25th Anniversary Blu-ray edition of director Amy Heckerling’s Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone. The teenage comedy from 1995 also stars Paul Rudd , Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Wallace Shawn.

The newly packaged Blu-ray edition includes over an hour of previously released extras such as a “Clue or False” trivia game, theatrical trailers, and several other featurettes (see the full list below). And, a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere is provided.

Clueless is presented in 1080p high definition with English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 2.0 Dolby Digital and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.

Clueless: 25th Anniversary on Blu-ray releases July 21, 2020.

Bonus Features

Clue Or False Trivia Game

The Class of ‘95

Creative Writing

Fashion 101

Language Arts

“Suck ‘N Blow”—A Tutorial

Driver’s Ed

We’re History

Two Original Theatrical Trailers



