John Wick: Chapters 1-3 releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/Digital Copies

All 3 John Wick films have been compiled into this 4k Blu-ray release from Artisan/Lionsgate releasing on July 21, 2020. The collection does not provide 1080p Blu-ray copies, but does include a code to redeem Digital UHD copies of the trilogy.

John Wick: Chapters 1-3 includes the original John Wick (2014) along with John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) all in 4k with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Atmos audio.

The 3 chapters were previously released to Blu-ray Disc back in February, but this new 4k Blu-ray edition features new artwork with Keanu Reeves and, of course, each film presented in 4k.

John Wick: Chapters 1-3 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is selling for $38.99 on Amazon. (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date).



