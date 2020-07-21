Roger Waters: Us + Them releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Roger Waters: Us + Them is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD this fall. The 2-hour, 28-minute 148-minute disc published by Sony Legacy features classic songs from Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, and Wish You Were Here albums, as well as Water’s most recent album Is This The Life We Really Want?

Us + Them documents Roger Waters’ 2017-2018 tour across the world, which included 156 shows and an estimated total audience of 2.3 million people. The film was directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters.

Roger Waters: Us + Them releases to Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 2, 2020. The film is already avaiable to rent or buy in digital format. Order from Amazon



