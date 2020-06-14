New Blu-ray Releases: Columbia Classics 4k Collection, Braveheart & Gladiator 4k SteelBooks



This week you can pick up one of four new 4k Blu-ray releases. Sony has put together 6 films in the Columbia Classic 17-disc 4k Blu-ray collection featuring Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Strangelove, Gandhi, A League of Their Own, and Jerry Maguire all in 4k for the first time. Both Braveheart and Gladiator have been released to special 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions celebrating 25-year and 20-year anniversaries, respectively. The two Paramount titles can also be purchased together in a 2-Movie 4k Edition.

On 1080p Blu-ray, eighties classic Pretty in Pink , Buster Keaton starring in The Cameraman gets released to Blu-ray Disc from Criterion Collection, Volume 5 of Universal Horror Collection arrives in a 4-disc collection from Shout! Factory, and Friday the 13th celebrates its 40th anniversary with a Limited Edition SteelBook.

On Digital, R.A.I.D. Special Unit, The Fox Hunter, League of Explordinaires, The Marshes, and the Honor Project Documentary are new to streaming.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 16, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Gladiator

Braveheart

Gladiator / Braveheart 2-Movie Collection

Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection (Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Strangelove, Gandhi, A League of Their Own, Jerry Maguire)

Blu-ray

Friday the 13th (1980) – 40th Anniversary Edition

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Eugenie …The Story Of Her Journey Into Perversion

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

The Cameraman (1928) – The Criterion Collection

Kill Mode (2020)

A Soldier’s Revenge (2020)

The Hills Run Red (2009)

Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea (1976) – Special Edition

The Giant Spider Invasion (1975)

Horrors of Spider Island (1960)

L’Important C’Est D’Aimer (1975)

Isadora (1968)

Romance on the High Seas (1948) – Warner Archive

Collections

Universal Horror Collection: Volume 5

Claude Sautet & Romy Schneider 2-Films (César et Rosalie, Les Choses de la Vie)

Anime