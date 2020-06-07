New Releases: Doctor Who S12, The Hunt, Think Like a Dog & more

Here’s a look at some highlights from this week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases. The twelfth series of BBC’s Doctor Who arrives in a 3-disc set on Blu-ray Disc. Criterion Collection has restored An Unmmaried Woman in 4k for a new Blu-ray edition. The Hunt, after getting an early digital release, hits stores on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Code from Universal. Family movie Think Like a Dog gets released to both Blu-ray and Digital (HD/UHD) from Lionsgate. And, We Summon The Darkness starring Johnny Knoxville and Alexandra Daddario hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo also from Lionsgate. See all of this week’s new releases at Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 9, 2020

Digital

The Last Bridesmaid

Think Like a Dog

You Don’t Nomi

Love Take Two

Ahora Si Llego!

Blu-ray

Doctor Who: The Complete Twelfth Series

The Hunt

An Unmarried Woman – Criterion Collection (1978)

Mob Psycho 100 II

We Summon The Darkness

Think Like a Dog (2020)

The H-Man/Battle in Outer Space

We Summon the Darkness (2020)

Western Classics I

Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema III

Bungo Stray Dogs: Season Three

Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season One

Cannery Row

Brian’s Song

Victor and Victoria – Kino

Deanna Durbin Collection I

