New Releases: Doctor Who S12, The Hunt, Think Like a Dog & more

Here’s a look at some highlights from this week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases. The twelfth series of BBC’s Doctor Who arrives in a 3-disc set on Blu-ray Disc. Criterion Collection has restored An Unmmaried Woman in 4k for a new Blu-ray edition. The Hunt, after getting an early digital release, hits stores on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Code from Universal. Family movie Think Like a Dog gets released to both Blu-ray and Digital (HD/UHD) from Lionsgate. And, We Summon The Darkness starring Johnny Knoxville and Alexandra Daddario hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo also from Lionsgate. See all of this week’s new releases at Amazon.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 9, 2020
Digital
- The Last Bridesmaid
- Think Like a Dog
- You Don’t Nomi
- Love Take Two
- Ahora Si Llego!
Blu-ray
- Doctor Who: The Complete Twelfth Series
- The Hunt
- An Unmarried Woman – Criterion Collection (1978)
- Mob Psycho 100 II
- We Summon The Darkness
- Think Like a Dog (2020)
- The H-Man/Battle in Outer Space
- We Summon the Darkness (2020)
- Western Classics I
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema III
- Bungo Stray Dogs: Season Three
- Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection
- Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season One
- Cannery Row
- Brian’s Song
- Victor and Victoria – Kino
- Deanna Durbin Collection I
