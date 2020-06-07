New Releases: Doctor Who S12, The Hunt, Think Like a Dog & more

By
hdreport
-

new-blu-ray-digital-june-9-2020-960x600Here’s a look at some highlights from this week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases. The twelfth series of BBC’s Doctor Who arrives in a 3-disc set on Blu-ray Disc. Criterion Collection has restored An Unmmaried Woman in 4k for a new Blu-ray edition. The Hunt, after getting an early digital release, hits stores on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Code from Universal. Family movie Think Like a Dog gets released to both Blu-ray and Digital (HD/UHD) from Lionsgate. And, We Summon The Darkness starring Johnny Knoxville and Alexandra Daddario hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo also from Lionsgate. See all of this week’s new releases at Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 9, 2020

Digital

  • The Last Bridesmaid
  • Think Like a Dog
  • You Don’t Nomi
  • Love Take Two
  • Ahora Si Llego!

Blu-ray

  • Doctor Who: The Complete Twelfth Series
  • The Hunt
  • An Unmarried Woman – Criterion Collection (1978)
  • Mob Psycho 100 II
  • We Summon The Darkness
  • Think Like a Dog (2020)
  • The H-Man/Battle in Outer Space
  • We Summon the Darkness (2020)
  • Western Classics I
  • Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema III
  • Bungo Stray Dogs: Season Three
  • Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection
  • Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season One
  • Cannery Row
  • Brian’s Song
  • Victor and Victoria – Kino
  • Deanna Durbin Collection I

New Releases: Jaws 4k, Parasite 4k, Watchmen (HBO) & more!

Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.