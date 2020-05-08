Braveheart & Gladiator packaged in 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Edition

Just listed on Amazon is a double feature of two Oscar-winning films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray: Braveheart (1995) and Gladiator (2000). The films have been repackaged in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from Paramount, arriving in stores on June 16, 2020.

Granted, the artwork and packaging is so nice for the upcoming 4k SteelBook editions of Braveheart and Gladiator that we’d rather have the singles. But, the price of the 2-Movie Collection is substantially less than what you would pay for each movie if purchased separately.

Right now, both Braveheart and Gladiator are selling for $27.99 (List: $29.99) each on Amazon. That’s a total of $55.98 (plus tax). The 2-Movie Collection has a list price of $39.99 and is selling for $31.99 (plus tax) on Amazon. That’s a difference of $24.

What you get.

Braveheart on 4k BD comes with commentary from Mel Gibson. Gladiator on 4k BD includes the Extended Edition with introduction by director Ridley Scott, as well as film commentary. Both movies include codes to redeem digital copies.

What you miss.

The 2-Movie Collection does not include a copy of each film on Blu-ray disc nor does it include second Blu-ray discs with bonus material. And, the 2-Movie Collection is not a SteelBook, but rather a 2-disc plastic Blu-ray case.

In essence, this is a double feature for someone who already owns each film on Blu-ray and wants to simply upgrade to 4k Blu-ray (and does not care about special limited edition SteelBook packaging).







