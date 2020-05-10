Columbia Classics 6-Film 4k Blu-ray Collection Details & Highlights

The Columbia Classics 17-disc collection arriving on June 16, 2020 features six films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The titles include Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Dr. Strangelove (1964), Gandhi (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

Most of the films have been fully restored from the original negatives for this collection, and all are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR10). New Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also provided for Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Gandhi (1982), A League of Their Own (1992), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

New bonus materials presented in this collection include theatrical trailers (Gandhi), unused international prologue (Lawerence of Arabia), international teasers, trailers, and TV episodes (A League of Their Own), and an episode of the “Here’s The Thing” podcast, hosted by Alec Baldwin (Jerry Maguire).

Along with plenty of previously-released bonus materials from each film in the collection, there’s also an exclusive DVD featuring the Mr. Attenborough and Mr. Gandhi documentary plus excerpts from the rare 1975 Columbia Pictures 50th Anniversary TV special.

A lot of folks are calling the curation of six classic films for Columbia Classics 4k Blu-ray collection a bit odd. But, another way to look at it is the titles may appeal to a wide audience. Regardless, the films chosen for the collection all play a significant part in film history.

Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 1 has a list price of $164.99 ($112.99 on Amazon) and includes a total of 17 discs (a mix of 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray). See details below on each film.

Disc Details

MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON

4K Ultra HD Includes:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10

1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Blu-ray Includes:

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Features: Audio Commentary with Frank Capra Jr. Frank Capra Jr. Remembers… Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Conversations with Frank Capra Jr.: The Golden Years Conversations with Frank Capra Jr.: A Family History Frank Capra: Collaboration The Frank Capra I Knew Frank Capra’s American Dream Feature-Length Documentary Domestic & International Theatrical Trailers



MR. SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON has a run time of approximately 129 minutes and is not rated.

LAWRENCE OF ARABIA

4K Ultra HD Includes:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, fully restored from the original camera negative Feature split across two 4K Ultra HD discs for optimal bitrate

Dolby Atmos English audio

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Feature: NEW : Unused International Prologue



Feature Blu-ray Includes:

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Feature: Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track



Special Feature Blu-ray Includes:

Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia

Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary

Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates

The Lure of the Desert: Martin Scorsese on Lawrence of Arabia

A Conversation with Steven Spielberg

Wind, Sand and Star: The Making of a Classic (1963 & 1970 Versions)

Maan, Jordan: The Camels Are Cast

In Search of Lawrence

Romance of Arabia

King Hussein Visits Lawrence of Arabia Set

In Love with the Desert Documentary

Lawrence at 50: A Classic Restored

Archival Interviews Steven Spielberg on Lawrence of Arabia William Friedkin on Lawrence of Arabia Sydney Pollack on Lawrence of Arabia

New York Premiere Footage

Advertising Campaigns

Vintage Trailers & TV Spots

LAWRENCE OF ARABIA has a run time of approximately 228 minutes and is rated PG.

DR. STRANGELOVE

4K Ultra HD Includes:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10

1.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Features: NEW: “Stanley Kubrick Considers the Bomb” Featurette Mick Broderick Interview Joe Dunton and Kelvin Pike Interview Richard Daniels Interview David George Interview Rodney Hill Interview Archival Stanley Kubrick Audio Interview The Today Show Clips featuring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott Exhibitor Trailer Theatrical Trailer



Blu-ray Includes:

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 TrueHD audio

Special Features: The Cold War Feature-Length Picture-in-Picture Track Inside Dr. Strangelove No Fighting in the War Room An Interview with Robert McNamara Best Sellers The Art of Stanley Kubrick Split-Screen Interviews with Peter Sellers and George C. Scott



DR. STRANGELOVE has a run time of approximately 95 minutes and rated PG for thematic elements, some violent content, sexual humor and mild language.

GANDHI

4K Ultra HD Includes:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, fully restored from the original camera negative

Feature split across two 4K Ultra HD discs for optimal bitrate Dolby Atmos English audio 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio Special Features: NEW: Theatrical Trailers



Feature Blu-ray Includes:

Feature presented in high definition

5.1 TrueHD audio

Special Features:

Introduction & Commentary with Director Richard Attenborough

Gandhi’s Legacy: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track

Special Feature Blu-ray Includes:

Sir Ben Kingsley Talks about Gandhi

Vintage Newsreel Footage

In Search of Gandhi

Reflections on Ben

Madeleine Slade: An Englishwoman Abroad

The Funeral

Looking Back

Shooting an Epic in India

Designing Gandhi

From the Director’s Chair

The Words of Mahatma Gandhi

The Making of Gandhi Photo Montage

GANDHI has a run time of approximately 191 minutes and is rated PG.

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

4K Ultra HD Includes:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, fully restored from the original camera negative

Dolby Atmos English audio

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Features: Domestic Theatrical Trailer NEW: 5 International Teasers & Trailers



Feature Blu-ray™ Includes:

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Features: NEW: 3 episodes from the 1993 TV series, “A League of Their Own”

Feature Commentary with Director Penny Marshall and Actresses Lori Petty, Tracy Reiner, and Megan Cavanagh Nine Memorable Innings Documentary Deleted Scenes The Enduring Legacy of A League of Their Own “This Used to Be My Playground” Music Video by Madonna



A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN has a run time of approximately 128 minutes and is rated PG for language.

JERRY MAGUIRE

4K Ultra HD Includes:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, fully restored from the original camera negative and approved by writer/director Cameron Crowe

Dolby Atmos English audio

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Feature: NEW: “The Fast Times and Long Career of Cameron Crowe” episode of the “Here’s The Thing” podcast, hosted by Alec Baldwin and produced by WNYC Studios



Feature Blu-ray Includes:

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Features: Feature-Length Picture-in-Picture Commentary with Cameron Crowe, Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger & Cuba Gooding, Jr. Jerry Maguire: We Meet Again 3-Part Documentary Nearly 1 Hour of Deleted & Extended Scenes Behind the Scenes at the Video Commentary The Making of Jerry Maguire Photo Gallery “My First Commercial” by Rod Tidwell Drew Rosenhaus: “How to Be a Sports Agent” Original Deleted & Alternate Scenes Rehearsal Footage “Secret Garden” Music Video by Bruce Springsteen Theatrical Trailer



JERRY MAGUIRE has a run time of approximately 138 minutes and is rated R for language and sexuality.



