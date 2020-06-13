Lawrence of Arabia 4k Blu-ray Edition Missing Some Special Features

Sony has released a statement in regards to the release of Lawrence of Arabia for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Packaged in the 17-disc Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection releasing June 16th, the special features Blu-ray disc of Lawrence of Arabia “does not include the full amount of intended content.”

The missing bonus material is only on the Blu-ray disc, so this does not affect the presentation of Lawrence of Arabia on Ultra HD Blu-ray. It’s worth noting, however, the 4k Blu-ray does include the new feature “Unused International Prologue.”

Customers who purchase the first batch of the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection will be able to get the corrected disc presumably by mail. Retailers who are selling the edition are supposedly going to provide informatiion to customers about replacement discs.

Here’s the statement from Sony that provides contact information for customers who get the early, incomplete Special Features Blu-ray disc of Lawrence of Arabia.

Due to a manufacturing error, the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection currently includes an incorrect LAWRENCE OF ARABIA special features disc, which does not include the full amount of intended content. This does not affect the 4K UHD presentation of the film itself. The correct special features disc will be available to consumers who purchase the set, whether as a pre-order or as part of a future order, pending the eventual availability of sets that already have the correct disc included. Consumers should receive communication from their retailer about this corrected disc soon, but may contact the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Customer Care team with any questions at [email protected] or 1-800-860-2878.