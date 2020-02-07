‘Braveheart’ releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

5-time Oscar-winner Braveheart is getting released to a special Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of the film. The 3-disc edition from Paramount will release on May 5, 2020.

Braveheart was already released to 4k Blu-ray over a year ago, but the new 4k edition features new artwork on the cover, back and inside spread in a new hard-shell aluminum case.

Bonus features include audio commentary on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs. Other extras on the Blu-ray include Braveheart Timelines, Battlefields of the Scottish Rebellion, Braveheart: A Look Back, Smithfield: Medieval Killing Fields, Tales of William Wallace, and A Writer’s Journey.

Braveheart the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is selling for $29.99 on Amazon.