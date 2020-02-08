‘Gladiator’ releasing to 4k SteelBook Limited Edition Blu-ray

Ridley Scott’s 5-time Oscar-winning film Gladiator will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. The new 4k edition in special aluminum packaging includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Copy, and bonus Blu-ray Disc with previously-released extras.

On 4k Blu-ray, Gladiator is presented in 2160p with HDR10 for increased color depth. The 4k Blu-ray includes an English DTS: X soundtrack, as well as English DTS Headphone X and English Audio Description.

Special features on the 4k Blu-ray edition include an Introduction by Ridley Scott (Extended Edition), audio commentary from Scott and actor Russell Crowe (Extended Edition) and audio commentary from Scott, editor Pietro Scalia and cinematographer John Mathieson (Theatrical Edition). Previously released bonus content includes deleted scenes, abandoned sequences, and The Scrolls of Knowledge.

Gladiator 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is selling for $29.99 on Amazon. The standard 4k Blu-ray edition is currently priced $18.56 on Amazon.

4K Blu-ray Special Features

Introduction by Ridley Scott (Extended Edition)

Audio Commentary by director Ridley Scott and actor Russell Crowe (Extended Edition)

Audio Commentary by director Ridley Scott, editor Pietro Scalia and cinematographer John Mathieson (Theatrical Edition)

Blu-ray Special Features