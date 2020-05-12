New Releases Today: Birds of Prey, Fantasy Island, The Invisible Man & more!

Can you believe it’s already the second week of May? It certainly is and there are plenty of new movies and TV shows releasing to home media today. At the top of our digital picks is The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss. While the film was already available to rent, you can now purchase the digital version or wait until the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD arrive on May 26.

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Birds of Prey from DC/Warner Bros. is available in combo editions that include an extra disc, Digital Copy, and several bonus features. Best Buy and Target have exclusive editions (more details on specs and variations).

Criterion Collection has remastered The Great Escape (1963) starring Steve McQueen for a special edition on 1080p Blu-ray. Also on Blu-ray are recent films like Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, The Photograph, and Vivarium, as well as TV series Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season and Devil May Cry: The Complete Series.

And, Amazon is now selling Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline — a lighter, 6-disc version of the 9-disc edition that released last summer to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 12, 2020

