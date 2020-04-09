‘Birds of Prey’ Blu-ray Release Dates, Details & Package Art

Birds of Prey from DC Films/Warner Bros. Pictures will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on May 12, 2020. The physical media follows an early digital release of the film along with other recent home premieres during the coronavirus outbreak such as The Call of the Wild and The Invisible Man.

Officially titled Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, the movie arrives in Blu-ray combos from Warner Bros. that include two discs and a code to redeem a digital copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with HDR10/HDR10+ High Dynamic Range. For audio, Birds of Prey features a Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack in English.

Bonus features include Bird’s Eye View Mode, gag reel, featurettes “Birds of a Feather,” “Sanity is Soooo Last Season,” “Wild Nerds,” Grime and Crime,” “Romanesque,” and “A Love, Skate Relationship.”

Birds of Prey is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $17.99 (DVD). In Digital formats, the movie sells for $19.99 in SD, HD, or UHD.

Birds of Prey from DC Films will also release to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBoo (pictured above). The Limited Edition sells for $34.99 at Best Buy.





