‘The Way Back’ Blu-ray & DVD release dates & details

The Way Back is one of the recent theatrical releases that got moved quickly to a home premiere during Covid-19 shutdowns, so you may have already purchased it digitally. If not, the movie will release to Blu-ray and DVD on May 19th, both formats with a code to redeem a digital copy.

Unfortunately, The Way Back will not get a 4k Blu-ray release at this time although iTunes, FandangoNow, and Vudu are among digital services that sell the title in 4k UH with HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features with the Blu-ray release include “The Way Back: This Sporting Life” and “Every Loss Is Another Fight: The Road to Redemption” as well as a digital copy mentioned above. The extras are also provided with select digital services.



The Way Back is selling for $19.99 (List: $35.99) on Blu-ray, $17.99 on DVD (List: $28.99), and $19.99 in Digital HD/UHD. The film can also be rented for $5.99. Buy/Rent on Amazon