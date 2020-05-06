The Great Escape (1963) remastered for new Blu-ray release

The Great Escape (1963) is one of the great films from the early nineteen sixties. Directed by John Sturges, the movie stars Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough among an incredible cast. The movie (based on the novel) tells the tale of a mass escape of British POWs during World War II.

Criterion Collection has restored and remastered The Great Escape from a new 4k transfer. That doesn’t mean we’ll get a 4k disc release though as Criterion still doesn’t do UHD BDs. However, their restored 1080p prints are usually of the highest quality and well worth the investment — even if your 4k TV does a little upscaling.

The new edition of The Great Escape also includes the uncompressed mono soundtrack along with a DTS-HD 5.1 channel option. There are previously released bonus materials such as the four-part documentary “The Great Escape,” but there is also a new interview with film critic Michael Sragow.

The Great Escape releases to Blu-ray Disc from Criterion Collection on May 12, 2020. The 1-disc edition carries an MSRP of $39.95 and sells for $27.99 on Amazon and Best Buy.





Special Features: