‘The Invisible Man’ Blu-ray & 4k BD Release Dates, Details & Package Art

The Invisible Man didn’t get much play time in theaters due to COVID-19 quarantines, but the thriller did get an expanded home release along with about a dozen other films getting “home premieres.” and can be rented for about $20.

Those who would rather own The Invisible Man can wait until May 26 when the film releases to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD (although we expect and early digital-purchase release on May 12).

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray The Invisible Man is presented at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio with an immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, of course, improves video resolution from 1080p to 2160p and improves color depth with HDR10+ (one of the few titles to feature the 2nd-gen HDR format).

Bonus features include Deleted Scenes, featurettes Moss Manifested, The Players, and Timeless Terror, a Director’s Journey with Leigh Whannell, and Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Leigh Whannell.

The disc artwork features Elisabeth Moss’ character Cecilia Kass with some very green eyes. The Blu-rays are also stamped with the Rotten Tomatoes “Certified Fresh” sticker that gives viewers some confidence about the film’s quality.

The Invisible Man sells for $24.99 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (4k Blu-ray) at Amazon and other retailers.

