The 75″ Vizio P-series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV (P759-G1) has been marked down 37% and is only $1,448 (List: $2,299) right now on Amazon. That’s a discount of $851! The Quantum color display technology delivers 115% more color than standard 4K TVs, with 240 local dimming zones, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG for even more color depth. Best of all, you can get free shipping from Amazon. Jump over to Amazon to find this TV on sale along with a 65″ model from the same series.