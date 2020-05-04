Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 6-Disc 4k BD Reissue Dates & Details

Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline has been reissued to a 6-disc 4k Blu-ray edition that drops the price from the original 9-disc set by about $12. The films in the timeline include Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Star Trek Beyond (2016).

The Ultra HD Blu-ray reissue includes 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies but has removed additional bonus BDs for each film.

The Blu-rays do still include plenty of extras though (see back packaging below for details), and both Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness include commentaries on the 4k BDs. Curiously, Star Trek Beyond does not have any commentary on the 4k BD.

The packaging in the reissue has been minimized to a simple plastic Blu-ray case rather than box set, and removed is the mini fold-out panel that featured an illustration of the Kelvin Timeline and main characters.

Best Buy is releasing the Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 6-disc edition on May 5th, while Amazon will release the title on May 12, 2020.

The 6-disc reissue of Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline is selling for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. We should note Best Buy has listed the same MSRP of $59.99for the reissue, making their $39.99 price look like a $20 savings. The more accurate MSRP would be $47.99 as listed on Amazon.



“The Kelvin Timeline” is a reference to the parallel universe created in 2233 that took place during the time the Federation starship USS Kelvin was attacked under the command of Captain Richard Robau.

Synopsis: When the U.S.S. Kelvin is wrapped up in a temporal anomaly, the path of Starfleet and the future of the universe as we know it takes off in a new direction: the Kelvin Timeline. Up against the Romulans, the superhuman Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the alien warlord Krall (Idris Elba), it’s all hands on deck for the U.S.S. Enterprise crew, led by the young and headstrong Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), Uhura (Zoe Saldana), McCoy (Karl Urban), and Scotty (Simon Pegg). J.J. Abrams’s reboot of the classic franchise has received dozens of accolades, including an Academy Award.