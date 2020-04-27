Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will stream on Disney+ 2 months early

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will begin streaming two months earlier than expected on Disney+, arriving on May 4, 2020. The day also happens to be what fans of the franchise have designated as Star Wars Day, which emerged by the use of the pun “May the 4th be with you.” Lucasfilm even acknowledges the fan day.

The film will join the other eight films in the saga on Disney+, each of which streams in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range via HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Star Wars: The Last Jedi joined Disney+ shortly after the service launched on Dec. 26, 2019. The addition of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ on May 4, 2020 will complete the 9-film Skywalker Saga.

This won’t be the first time Disney has premiered movies earlier than expected in the last couple of months. The studio released ‘The Rise of Skywalker‘ for digital purchase four days before the film’s scheduled home media debut. In a surprise bonus for Disney+ subscribers, the company premiered Frozen 2 on the streaming service three months ahead of schedule. And, this month Onward also premiered on Disney+ just two weeks after releasing for digital purchase.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has made over $1B dollars at the worldwide box office. The packaged media (Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD) released to stores on March 31st (details on editions here) and remains #1 in media sales reported from retailers.