Disney’s ‘Onward’ releases early to Digital. But wait if you have Disney+.

Like the early digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and surprise premiere of Frozen II on Disney+, Disney has made their newest animated feature Onward available to purchase digitally just a couple of weeks after debuting in theaters.
The early releases take into consideration the number of families staying at home during the coronavirus Covid-19 breakout, who may be looking for something new on watch on TVs, smartphones, and tablets.
However, if you’ve got a subscription to Disney+ you might save $20 by waiting a couple of weeks for Onward to debut on April 3.
“With cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis, [we] will offer the film ahead of schedule,” said Disney in a press release.
“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Director Dan Scanlo and producer Kori Rae.
Onward is priced $19.99 from most digital stores including Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu. Like most Disney titles the film is available in Digital 4k UHD with many services with the exception of Apple, Amazon and Google Play (although we expect Google to have it in 4k soon).
