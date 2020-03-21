Disney’s ‘Onward’ releases early to Digital. But wait if you have Disney+.

The early releases take into consideration the number of families staying at home during the coronavirus Covid-19 breakout, who may be looking for something new on watch on TVs, smartphones, and tablets.

“With cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis, [we] will offer the film ahead of schedule,” said Disney in a press release.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Director Dan Scanlo and producer Kori Rae.