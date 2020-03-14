‘Frozen 2’ released 3 months early on Disney+

Disney has premiered Frozen 2 on Disney+ three months earlier than scheduled. The movie, recently released to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, is now available for Disney+ subscribers on multiple devices via apps or on PCs on DisneyPlus.com.

The impetus to release the film early comes as the country is facing a national emergency with the spread of the coronavirus “COVID-19”.

According to a Disney statement, Frozen 2 contains “powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, [and] messages that are incredibly relevant during this time.”

“We are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

The early release of Frozen 2 mirrors the surprise of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for digital purchase several days before its scheduled March 17th date.

Frozen 2 will be released on Disney+ internationally on Tuesday, March 17th including Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.