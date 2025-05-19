‘Fury’ Starring Brad Pitt Gets A New 4k Release, This Time With Dolby Vision HDR & SteelBook Packaging

Fury (2014) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Collectible SteelBook Buy on Amazon

David Ayer’s Fury (2014) starring Brad Pitt is getting a new 4k release, this time with Dolby Vision HDR (the first 4k Blu-ray presentation only had HDR10). What’s more, the movie has been packaged in a collectible SteelBook edition, with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

On 4k Blu-ray, Fury is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English soundtrack is presented with Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus material on the 4k Blu-ray disc includes over 30 minutes of featurettes along with extras on the standard Blu-ray. (See below for more details.)

The re-release from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on July 15, 2025 with an MSRP of $39.99.

Special Features

4k Blu-ray

NEW DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION

Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 / English DTS-HD MA 5.1

Four Featurettes: “No Guts, No Glory: The Horrors of Combat” “Tiger 131” “Heart of Fury” “Clash of Armor”

Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray

High-definition transfer from the 4K master

English DTS-HD MA 5.1

Over 50 Minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes

Director’s Combat Journal

Three Featurettes: “Armored Warriors: The Real Men Inside the Shermans” “Taming the Beasts: How to Drive, Fire & Shoot Inside a 30-Ton Tank” “Blood Brothers”

Photo Gallery

Description: April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.