‘Fury’ Starring Brad Pitt Gets A New 4k Release, This Time With Dolby Vision HDR & SteelBook Packaging

David Ayer’s Fury (2014) starring Brad Pitt is getting a new 4k release, this time with Dolby Vision HDR (the first 4k Blu-ray presentation only had HDR10). What’s more, the movie has been packaged in a collectible SteelBook edition, with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.
On 4k Blu-ray, Fury is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English soundtrack is presented with Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.
Bonus material on the 4k Blu-ray disc includes over 30 minutes of featurettes along with extras on the standard Blu-ray. (See below for more details.)
The re-release from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on July 15, 2025 with an MSRP of $39.99. Buy on Amazon
Special Features
4k Blu-ray
- NEW DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION
- Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 / English DTS-HD MA 5.1
- Four Featurettes:
- “No Guts, No Glory: The Horrors of Combat”
- “Tiger 131”
- “Heart of Fury”
- “Clash of Armor”
- Theatrical Trailers
Blu-ray
- High-definition transfer from the 4K master
- English DTS-HD MA 5.1
- Over 50 Minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes
- Director’s Combat Journal
- Three Featurettes:
- “Armored Warriors: The Real Men Inside the Shermans”
- “Taming the Beasts: How to Drive, Fire & Shoot Inside a 30-Ton Tank”
- “Blood Brothers”
- Photo Gallery
Description: April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.