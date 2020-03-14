Disney surprises with earlier ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ release than expected

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released even earlier than expected to digital. The film, scheduled to drop on March 17th, is now available from all major digital retailers including Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is selling for $19.99 in Digital SD/HD and $24.99 in 4k UHD from most services. As we mentioned a while back, Apple is the only place where you can’t get Star Wars films in Ultra HD format. (Read more here.)

While $19.99 is typical for a new movie release, $24.99 for the UHD format is higher than the norm. Given the more expensive 4k version there is a chance many fans will hold out for the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases (as well as limited editions) arriving on March 31st.

However, the digital purchase from some digital services include bonus featurettes Legacy, The Skywalker Legacy, Pasaana Pursuit, Aliens in the Desert, D-O: Key to the Past, Warwick & Son, Cast of Creatures, End of the Saga, and The Maestro’s Finale.

Several digital services including Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu, are also selling Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $99. (Vudu calls the UHD version a discount off the list price of $224.91.)

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on 4k Blu-ray will be the first time 8 of the 9 films from the main Star Wars storyline will be available on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Learn more about the collection here.