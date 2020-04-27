These Movies in Digital 4k are only $4.99 Right Now

By
DealFinder
-

4k-digital-movies-on-sale-4-27-2020There’s nothing like buying a great movie for $5, especially in Digital 4k. We search for some best titles available right now from services like iTunes, FandangoNow, and Vudu. And, while Amazon has an ongoing selection of movies under $5, they don’t always have them in Digital UHD (although you can grab Friday for $4.99). Without further ado, here’s a list of hit movies and where you can buy them for under $5.

Digital 4k Movies for $4.99 (4-27-20)

  • Angels & Demons 4k (Vudu)
  • Baby Driver 4k (Vudu)
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 4k (Vudu)
  • Blade Runner – The Final Cut 4k (Vudu)
  • Gone Girl 4k (iTunes)
  • Passengers 4k (Vudu)
  • Paddington 2 4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft)
  • Red Sparrow 4k (iTunes)
  • Split 4k (iTunes)
  • Taxi Driver 4k (iTunes)
  • The LEGO Movie 4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft)
  • Zero Dark Thirty (Vudu)

Also Read: Walmart’s Vudu Being Sold To NBCU’s Fandango

Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.