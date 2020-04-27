These Movies in Digital 4k are only $4.99 Right Now

There’s nothing like buying a great movie for $5, especially in Digital 4k. We search for some best titles available right now from services like iTunes, FandangoNow, and Vudu. And, while Amazon has an ongoing selection of movies under $5, they don’t always have them in Digital UHD (although you can grab Friday for $4.99). Without further ado, here’s a list of hit movies and where you can buy them for under $5.
Digital 4k Movies for $4.99 (4-27-20)
- Angels & Demons 4k (Vudu)
- Baby Driver 4k (Vudu)
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 4k (Vudu)
- Blade Runner – The Final Cut 4k (Vudu)
- Gone Girl 4k (iTunes)
- Passengers 4k (Vudu)
- Paddington 2 4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft)
- Red Sparrow 4k (iTunes)
- Split 4k (iTunes)
- Taxi Driver 4k (iTunes)
- The LEGO Movie 4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft)
- Zero Dark Thirty (Vudu)
Also Read: Walmart’s Vudu Being Sold To NBCU’s Fandango