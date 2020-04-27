These Movies in Digital 4k are only $4.99 Right Now

There’s nothing like buying a great movie for $5, especially in Digital 4k. We search for some best titles available right now from services like iTunes, FandangoNow, and Vudu. And, while Amazon has an ongoing selection of movies under $5, they don’t always have them in Digital UHD (although you can grab Friday for $4.99). Without further ado, here’s a list of hit movies and where you can buy them for under $5.

Digital 4k Movies for $4.99 (4-27-20)

Angels & Demons 4k (Vudu)

4k (Vudu) Baby Driver 4k (Vudu)

4k (Vudu) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 4k (Vudu)

4k (Vudu) Blade Runner – The Final Cut 4k (Vudu)

4k (Vudu) Gone Girl 4k (iTunes)

4k (iTunes) Passengers 4k (Vudu)

4k (Vudu) Paddington 2 4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft)

4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft) Red Sparrow 4k (iTunes)

4k (iTunes) Split 4k (iTunes)

4k (iTunes) Taxi Driver 4k (iTunes)

4k (iTunes) The LEGO Movie 4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft)

4k (iTunes, FandangoNow, Google, Microsoft) Zero Dark Thirty (Vudu)

