Borderline Starring Samara Weaving Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

Borderline (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Borderline (2025) starring Samara Weaving is releasing in physical media formats including Blu-ray and DVD. The singled-disc editions from Magnolia Home Entertainment arrive in stores on June 10, 2025.

The movie was released for download/streaming in Digital HD last March, 2025. (Watch on Prime Video.)

On Blu-ray Disc and in Digital, Borderline is presented in 1080p at 1.66:1 aspect ratio (in 16 x 9 frame). The English-language soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with optional subtitles in English SDH.

Bonus Features

  • The Making of Borderline – Featurette
  • Trailers

Borderline on Blu-ray is list priced $29.98 on Blu-ray and $26.98 on DVD on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee. In Digital, Borderline costs $6.99 to rent and $16.99 to purchase on Prime Video.

Borderline Blu-ray specs
Borderline theatrical poster
Borderline (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Logline: A bodyguard protects a pop superstar and her athlete boyfriend from a determined stalker in 1990s Los Angeles.

Description: COCAINE BEAR writer Jimmy Warden makes his twisted directorial debut in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. A violent sociopath Paul (Ray Nicholson), escapes from a mental hospital and embarks on a dangerous rampage. His target: Sofia (Samara Weaving), a world-famous pop star. An obsessive fan, he takes Sofia hostage in her own home, delusionally believing they’re getting married. Paul is desperate to prove his dedication but Sofia’s just trying to survive the night. As Paul grows more unhinged, his fantasy becomes more dangerous. With help from her loyal bodyguard (Eric Dane), Sofia must fight not only her life, but for her sanity, and escape the sinister grip of her stalker and his growing group of accomplices.

A Knight’s Tale Starring Heath Ledger Is Now Available In 4k
