‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Digital & Blu-ray Release Dates & Details Revealed

StarWars.com today revealed the release date and details for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Digital, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD Blu-ray. Here’s a look at all the home media variations of the film headed our way.

Release Dates

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in digital formats on March 17th followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st, 2020. Along with ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ comes The Skywalker Saga — a collection of all nine films on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital in a 27-disc boxed set.

Bonus Features

Bonus features (on Blu-ray but may vary according to digital retailer) include The Skywalker Legacy: Feature Length Documentary, Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase, Cast of Creatures, D-O: Key to the Past, Aliens in the Desert, Warwick & Son, and the Digital Exclusive: The Maestro’s Finale (available with some services).

Digital SD/HD/UHD

The digital edition of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is selling for $19.99 (SD/HD) and $24.99 (UHD) from most retailers. Amazon is taking orders for the film in Digital HD with Bonus Content as well as several other services.

1-Disc Blu-ray Edition

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in a 1-disc Multi-Screen edition from Disney that includes a Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy (no DVD). The edition sells for $24.99 at Best Buy.

2-Disc 4k Blu-ray Edition

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in a 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Disney that includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The edition sells for $29.99 at Best Buy.

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

There is a 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with images of Kylo Ren on the front and Rey on the back that sells for $34.99 at Best Buy. The retailer is also exclusively selling “The Skywalker Saga” 9-film 4k Blu-ray collection in the US.

Target Exclusive

If you’re a Target shopper you’ll want to pre-order the [email protected] edition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Filmmaker Gallery Book and Exclusive Content in a 4-disc set. The box art features an alternative poster used for the RealD 3D theatrical presentations and sells for $34.99 on Target.com.

Bonus Features Detailed

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive: