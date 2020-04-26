New Blu-ray & Digital Releases for April 28, 2020

Here are our top picks for Tuesday, April 28 from new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases! In Digital you can purchase The Photograph starring LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae, purchase or rent Guns Akimbo starring Daniel Radliffe (also releasing to Blu-ray) and purchase The Assistant starring Julia Garner (Ozark).

On Blu-ray, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge releases to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and a special 4k Blu-ray edition with figurine (from Best Buy). Criterion Collection has packaged a new edition of Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel from a new 2k digital transfer with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, the final season of Arrow arrives on Blu-ray as well as a 31-disc collection of the entire Arrow series.

Check out more new titles arriving below. And, here’s a link to all of this week’s new Blu-ray & Digital releases at Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases for April 24, 2020

Digital

The Photograph (2020)

Guns Akimbo (2020)

The Assistant (2020)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (2018)

Once I’ll be a child, Quando sarò Bambino (2019)

Blu-ray

