New Blu-ray & Digital Releases for April 28, 2020

Here are our top picks for Tuesday, April 28 from new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases! In Digital you can purchase The Photograph starring LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae, purchase or rent Guns Akimbo starring Daniel Radliffe (also releasing to Blu-ray) and purchase The Assistant starring Julia Garner (Ozark).
On Blu-ray, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge releases to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and a special 4k Blu-ray edition with figurine (from Best Buy). Criterion Collection has packaged a new edition of Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel from a new 2k digital transfer with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, the final season of Arrow arrives on Blu-ray as well as a 31-disc collection of the entire Arrow series.
Check out more new titles arriving below. And, here’s a link to all of this week’s new Blu-ray & Digital releases at Amazon.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases for April 24, 2020
Digital
- The Photograph (2020)
- Guns Akimbo (2020)
- The Assistant (2020)
- LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (2018)
- Once I’ll be a child, Quando sarò Bambino (2019)
Blu-ray
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge (2020) [UHD BD, BD, UHD BD w/Figurine]
- The Rhythm Section (2020)
- The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) – Criterion Collection
- Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season
- Arrow: The Complete Series (31 discs)
- Guns Akimbo (2019)
- Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) SteelBook
- I Wish I Knew (2010)
- Gutterballs (2008)
- My Girl 2 (1994)
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)
- The Wind (1987)
- Just One of the Guys (1985)
- The Europeans (1979)
- Don’t Drink the Water (1969)
- The Caper of the Golden Bulls (1967)
- Billy Liar (1963)
- Sweet Bird of Youth (1962)
- Outcast of the Islands (1952)
- The Sound Barrier (1952)
- Blood on the Moon (1948)
- Tartuffe (1927)
- Date A Live III: Season Three
